Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,895 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 500.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 488.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GATX by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

