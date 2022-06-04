Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 344,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $5,347,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 102.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

