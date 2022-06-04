Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Portland General Electric by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.