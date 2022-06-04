Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,377 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

LZB stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

