Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,318 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.28 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

