Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 144,367 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

