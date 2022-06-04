Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEEXU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,981,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000.

Shares of GEEXU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

