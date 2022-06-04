Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $12,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 618,561 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,850,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 298,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

O-I Glass stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

