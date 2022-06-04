Citigroup Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DADA. Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

