Citigroup Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coty by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 708,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 672,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 616,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 149,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

