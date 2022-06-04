Citigroup Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CEVA worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CEVA opened at $36.51 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $847.18 million, a P/E ratio of 365.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.