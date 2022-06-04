Citigroup Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $36.61.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

