Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

