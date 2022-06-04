Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

