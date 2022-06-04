Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lantheus worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

