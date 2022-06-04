Citigroup Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

