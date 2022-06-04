Citigroup Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 6,833.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574,286 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.82% of VirnetX worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VirnetX by 3,098.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 566,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 549,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VirnetX by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 834,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VirnetX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VirnetX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kendall Larsen bought 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at $763,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VHC opened at $1.22 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

