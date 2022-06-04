Citigroup Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Park National worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

