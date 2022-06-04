Citigroup Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.