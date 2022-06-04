Citigroup Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of H. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:H opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock worth $911,655. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

