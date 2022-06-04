Citigroup Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 6,897.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

OYST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

