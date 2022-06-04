Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,333 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

HWC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

