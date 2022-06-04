Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,912 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Materion worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Materion by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.79%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.