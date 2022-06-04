Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,168,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000.
NASDAQ:FNVTU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.15.
Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.
