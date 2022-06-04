Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 186,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Comstock Resources worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

