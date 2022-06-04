Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 589,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 388,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

