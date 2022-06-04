Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 196.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 604,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $11,047,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $9,697,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 719.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 427,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

