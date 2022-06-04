Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 997.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inhibrx worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INBX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 39.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 120,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 219.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of INBX stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.