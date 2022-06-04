Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 795.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

