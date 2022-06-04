Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,450,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $232.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.