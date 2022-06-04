Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.