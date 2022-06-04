Citigroup Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

