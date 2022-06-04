Citigroup Inc. Sells 385,760 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brinker International worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

EAT opened at $29.93 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

