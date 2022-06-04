Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,945,000 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCVIU. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCVIU opened at $9.80 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

