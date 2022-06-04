Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.51% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.80 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

