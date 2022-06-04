Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $102.42 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

