Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

