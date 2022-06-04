Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99.

