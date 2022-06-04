Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,489,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

