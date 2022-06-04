Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

