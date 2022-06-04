Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Comcast by 110.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 81.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,333.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.