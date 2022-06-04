Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SID opened at $4.70 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

