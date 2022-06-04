Cowen Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Capri stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

