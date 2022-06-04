Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 182,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,854 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

