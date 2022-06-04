Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $23.34. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

