Desjardins Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.