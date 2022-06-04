Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,472 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Simulations Plus worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,428 shares of company stock worth $2,315,131 in the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

