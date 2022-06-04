Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

