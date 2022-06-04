DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $116.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

DoorDash stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

