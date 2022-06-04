DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of DraftKings worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

